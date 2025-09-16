Erratic share price, low transparency, listing on a poorly regulated market, aggressive promotional messages: several signals point to a potentially manipulated stock. The Mexedia case illustrates the risks associated with pump and dump practices. The AMF calls on investors to be vigilant.

Last week, the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) suspended trading in the shares of Italian company Mexedia on the grounds that it suspects pump and dump activity. The regulator "has identified several indications of possible price manipulation in the form of a practice known as pump and dump". The AMF recommends that investors who have purchased securities as a result of aggressive sales pitches keep all the evidence that they have (screenshots, email exchanges and/or private messaging) and send it to the AMF by contacting the Epargne Info Service platform.

Pump and dump is a practice as old as the stockmarket itself, which involves approaching investors and dangling the prospect of a sharp rise in a share price that has to be seized quickly. The purchases thus generated drive up the price and trading volumes, and serve as arguments for the person making the pitch, who generates further purchases, thereby maintaining buying pressure on the security. The person behind the scam, who often uses forums or other means of communication, takes advantage of this to sell the shares they hold in large quantities. When the truth comes out, the price plummets and investors are often left empty-handed.

A few tips for identifying a stockmarket scam

Most of the time, manipulation involves stocks that lend themselves to it, either because it is difficult to verify information about them or because they are in a situation that suggests a good deal that other investors may have missed. Note that pump and dump schemes do not necessarily involve collusion between the manipulators and the company itself or its executives. However, they often target certain types of companies.

As an investor, you should be wary of stories that sound too good to be true. In addition to the general precautions to take when investing, here are some specific warning signs:

The security is listed on an open market (for shares listed on Euronext Access, the share code begins with "ML") or a lightly regulated market (on Euronext Growth, the share code begins with AL).

The security is not listed on its domestic market but on a lightly regulated market abroad.

The company publishes little or no information about its activities (lack of transparency), or, conversely, makes sensational announcements at the slightest commercial contact.

The company frequently publishes its accounts late.

The company operates in a sector whose characteristics are well known but displays exceptional financial performance.

Stock price movements are sudden and erratic.

The market capitalization is disproportionate to the business.

The share price continues to fall. Few companies whose share price is falling continuously discover the secret to becoming stockmarket stars.

The stock is suddenly praised by one or more individuals on forums or via social media, with aggressive promotional messages.

The case of Mexedia is quite symptomatic: it is an Italian company based in Rome (ISIN code beginning with IT for Italy, IT0005450819), which went public in 2021 on Euronext Growth (a lightly regulated market) in Paris (ALMEX) even though it apparently has no revenue in France. Its share price fell steadily until spring 2025, reaching €1.10 before skyrocketing to nearly €90. Its financial statements are difficult to decipher, even though they are published regularly every six months (the next half-yearly report is due on September 26). The company has very few employees and generates high revenues, so its ratios stand out in the sector, as shown in this screenshot from MarketScreener.

So even without having a particular opinion on Mexedia's fundamental qualities, the number of red flags is enough to prove that the case is extremely risky.