Egide holds up against the US slowdown and confirms its 2026 outlook

The specialist in hermetic packages and connectors and in thermal dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components posted consolidated revenue of €15.2m in the first half of 2026, a slight decline of 2.4% versus the same period in 2025.

At constant exchange rates, however, activity shows growth of 0.7%, pointing to operating momentum that remained positive despite a mixed backdrop.



The group's performance rests above all on the sharp rise at Egide SA, whose revenue reached €10.03m, up 28%.



That growth more than offsets the decline recorded in the United States and supports the outlook for higher activity across full-year 2026.



By contrast, Egide USA saw revenue fall to €3.80m, a decline of 33% on a reported basis. The group attributes that underperformance to timing shifts at certain customers rather than a deterioration in demand, and is betting on a rebound in the second half.



The Thermal Imaging business confirms its role as a growth engine. Revenue rose 23%, to €8.38m, now representing 55% of the group's consolidated revenue.



Geographically, Asia and the rest of the world posted the strongest increase, with revenue up 38% to €5.01m, while Europe delivered 9% growth, to €5.66m. Those strong performances largely offset a 33% decline in North America, where revenue totaled €4.53m.



That drop reflects the ongoing reorganization of US operations. It stems in particular from the closure of the Santier site at the end of April 2026, as part of the consolidation of operations at the Cambridge site, the refocusing of the portfolio on the most strategic applications, as well as delivery deferrals on certain Egide USA programs. The group nevertheless notes that the Thermal Imaging business continues to expand in the region.



For the second part of the fiscal year, Egide is pursuing its strategy of refocusing on Defense, Aerospace and critical, high-technology applications. In France, Egide SA has an order book described as robust and solid demand in its priority markets. The group nevertheless expects a less dynamic second half than the first, due to a high comparison base and the usual seasonality of its business. Fiscal 2026 should nevertheless end with growth in Egide SA's activity compared with 2025.



In North America, the expected recovery will rely on execution of programs already won, with part of deliveries pushed out from the first half. The order book provides satisfactory visibility for the coming months, even if its conversion into revenue will depend on the industrial ramp-up at the Cambridge site.



At the same time, the group is continuing to streamline its US industrial footprint with the transfer to Cambridge of assembly activities previously carried out by Santier.



In light of these factors, Egide says it is confident about the remainder of the fiscal year, while specifying that it will continue to closely monitor progress on this reorganization and will report any significant developments.