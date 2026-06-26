Egide returns to positive EBITDA despite a wider net loss in 2025

The specialist in hermetic packages and interconnection solutions for sensitive electronic components has posted full-year 2025 results marked by improved operating profitability, despite a deeper net loss.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/26/2026 at 02:15 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Revenue rose 4% to €31.3m. The increase was driven by Egide SA (+12%) and Egide USA (+30%), but was held back by a sharp contraction at Santier (-41%), hit by the shutdown of several high value-added programs in the United States and Asia.



The group returned to positive EBITDA of €0.7m, compared with a loss of €0.45m a year earlier. Strong performances at Egide SA (€1.26m) and Egide USA (€1.1m) more than offset the operational improvement, without fully eliminating Santier's negative contribution, with EBITDA at -€1.7m.



Net loss, however, widened to €3.1m, from €2.4m in 2024. The deterioration reflects Santier's ongoing difficulties and a negative financial result of €1.1m, mainly tied to interest expense and a provision for foreign-exchange risk.



Over the next few fiscal years, Egide plans to capitalize on its positioning in defense, aerospace, and other high-technology applications, notably thermal imaging. The group also believes the closure of Santier's site and the transfer of its activities to Egide USA in Cambridge should help gradually improve operating and financial profitability.