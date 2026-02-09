EGYPTAIR Receives Its First Airbus A350-900, Modernizing Its Long-Haul Fleet

The Egyptian national carrier marks a key milestone in its fleet renewal with the entry into service of this next-generation aircraft, aimed at supporting its international expansion.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 02/09/2026 at 10:26 am EST

Airbus has announced that EGYPTAIR has taken delivery of its first Airbus A350-900, out of a total order of 16 aircraft, making it the launch customer for the model in North Africa. The aircraft will support the modernization of the long-haul fleet and network expansion, with new direct routes planned from Cairo to the west coast of the United States and North Asia.

The A350 is designed to fly up to 18,000 kilometers and stands out with approximately 25% improvements in fuel consumption, operating costs, and carbon dioxide (CO²) emissions compared to previous-generation competitor aircraft, according to the manufacturer.

Airbus also notes that, like all its aircraft, the A350 can already operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), with Airbus targeting full 100% compatibility by 2030.

By the end of January 2026, the A350 family had accumulated more than 1,500 orders from 67 customers worldwide.



Airbus shares were down 0.2% in Paris shortly before 4:30 pm.