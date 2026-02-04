Eiffage Énergie Systèmes, through its German subsidiary Salvia, has acquired 100% of HTW Engineers, a design office specializing in technical building trades.
This move is part of Salvia's growth strategy aimed at strengthening its expertise and presence in the German engineering market.
In 2024, HTW Engineers generated revenues of nearly €10 million. With key locations in Düsseldorf, Berlin, and Leipzig, and a team of around 80 employees, the company's expertise in technical building engineering includes water treatment, HVAC, electrical engineering, security systems, and BIM modeling.
"This integration offers Eiffage Énergie Systèmes a strategic opportunity to broaden its service offering, particularly in complex design-build projects, and to acquire new clients in Germany," the group stated.
Eiffage S.A. is the No. 5 European group of building and civil engineering works and concessions. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- construction and maintenance of transportation and civil engineering infrastructures (35.6%): roads, motorways, bridges, railways, etc. The group also produces and markets granulates, coatings, and binders;
- design, execution, and maintenance of electrical, climate-control, and mechanical engineering facilities (30.8%);
- building construction and renovation (17%): residences, offices, shopping centers, parking lots, stadiums, prisons, hospitals, etc. Eiffage S.A. also develops and sells real estate;
- construction and concession management of infrastructures and works of art (16.6%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (66.1%), Europe (30.4%) and other (3.5%).
