Eiffage Acquires 100% of HTW Engineers in Germany

Jacques Meaudre Published on 02/04/2026 at 11:52 am EST

Eiffage Énergie Systèmes, through its German subsidiary Salvia, has acquired 100% of HTW Engineers, a design office specializing in technical building trades.



This move is part of Salvia's growth strategy aimed at strengthening its expertise and presence in the German engineering market.



In 2024, HTW Engineers generated revenues of nearly €10 million. With key locations in Düsseldorf, Berlin, and Leipzig, and a team of around 80 employees, the company's expertise in technical building engineering includes water treatment, HVAC, electrical engineering, security systems, and BIM modeling.



"This integration offers Eiffage Énergie Systèmes a strategic opportunity to broaden its service offering, particularly in complex design-build projects, and to acquire new clients in Germany," the group stated.