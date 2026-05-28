Eiffage and Arabelle Solutions sign partnership for nuclear power plants

Jacques Meaudre Published on 05/28/2026 at 11:56 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Eiffage, through its subsidiary Eiffage Métal, and Arabelle Solutions, an EDF subsidiary, have entered into a twelve-year partnership for the manufacture of condenser modules and steel structures for future heat exchangers at several nuclear power plant projects in France and across Europe.



To facilitate this production, Eiffage is set to invest 15 million euros at the Eiffage Métal site located in Lauterbourg (Bas-Rhin).



This partnership covers several projects where Arabelle Solutions acts as the integrator for nuclear power plant turbine islands, notably for the Sizewell C plant in the United Kingdom, the next-generation EPR2 nuclear plants in France, and various international projects.



Boris Azimi, CEO of Eiffage Métal, stated: 'The signing of this agreement marks a key milestone in strengthening the industrial partnership between Arabelle Solutions and Eiffage Métal, following a recent successful collaboration on the Hinkley Point C project in the United Kingdom.'