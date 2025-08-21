Published on 08/21/2025 at 02:00 am EDT - Modified on 08/21/2025 at 02:01 am EDT

Eiffage has announced that its subsidiary Eiffage Énergie Systèmes booked almost €950m in orders in Germany in H1 2025, strengthening its position in the energy services market.

Thanks to the recent acquisitions of Salvia (2023) and Eqos (2024), in addition to the historical entities Elomech, Schwarz & Grantz and Nat, Eiffage now has a comprehensive offering for industry, infrastructure, cities and local authorities as well as the tertiary sector. Germany has become one of the subsidiary's largest markets, with over 5,000 employees.

One of Eqos's key contracts is a power transmission contract for TransnetBW, involving the construction of 31 km of high-voltage lines and cable replacement between Philippsburg and Karlsruhe-Daxlanden. Work will start in 2026.

In 2024, Eiffage generated sales of €23.4bn, of which 34% is outside France, while Eiffage Energie Systèmes posted sales of €7.2bn.









