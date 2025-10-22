APRR's consolidated revenue excluding Construction amounted to €2,481.0m as of September 30, 2025, compared with €2,401.2m as of September 30, 2024, up 3.3% (+13.6% for Aliaé (A79)).
APRR's consolidated revenue excluding Construction amounted to €925.9m in Q3 2025, compared with €900.4m in Q3 2024, up 2.8% (+14.0% for Aliaé (A79)).
Eiffage: APRR posts 3.3% increase in revenue
Published on 10/22/2025 at 01:19 am EDT
