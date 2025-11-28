On Friday, Eiffage announced that its recycling platform in Fretin, in the Nord department, had obtained the "Circeo" label, becoming the group's third site to benefit from this certification, which is synonymous with reduced environmental impact and the reuse of materials.
Circeo-certified platforms, a certification developed by Eiffage, recover materials from demolition and construction sites to produce concrete, sand, and substrates that can be used in road construction and development.
Prior to the Fretin recycling platform, which belongs to its subsidiary RMN, the Carrières de la Roche Blain (CRB) site 20 km south of Caen and the Sovami site northwest of Montpellier had already been awarded this certification.
Eiffage explains that its goal is to certify five new Eiffage Route platforms by the end of the year, with a target of around 20 by 2026 and, ultimately, to certify all of its sites.
Eiffage S.A. is the No. 5 European group of building and civil engineering works and concessions. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- construction and maintenance of transportation and civil engineering infrastructures (35.6%): roads, motorways, bridges, railways, etc. The group also produces and markets granulates, coatings, and binders;
- design, execution, and maintenance of electrical, climate-control, and mechanical engineering facilities (30.8%);
- building construction and renovation (17%): residences, offices, shopping centers, parking lots, stadiums, prisons, hospitals, etc. Eiffage S.A. also develops and sells real estate;
- construction and concession management of infrastructures and works of art (16.6%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (66.1%), Europe (30.4%) and other (3.5%).
