The recent news from Eiffage-which is back on the acquisition trail-provides an opportunity to take a long-term look at the economic performance of the French construction giant.

Although it is not part of our Europa One fund or our European portfolio, it has long been one of our analysts' favorites, both for its exemplary management and corporate culture, which still embodies the old-fashioned values of French capitalism.

The 2015-2024 cycle began with the appointment of CEO Benoît de Ruffray, who took over from Pierre Berger, who passed away too soon. Both had been given the delicate task by the board of directors of preserving the golden legacy left by their illustrious predecessor Jean-François Roverato.

Marked by several strategic operations—Getlink, the A65 concession, EQOS, Salvia, SNEF Telecom, Saipem, etc.—this ten-year cycle was, in every respect, exceptional. Eiffage's revenue grew from €14bn to €24bn, while net income tripled from €312m to over €1bn.

Eiffage's externally financed growth strategy was implemented without damaging either margins or the balance sheet. On the contrary: profitability improved; net debt fell significantly; and solvency ratios were the best they had been in twenty years, which nevertheless did not prevent the return on equity from rising another notch.

Two years ago, the market was valuing Eiffage shares at their lowest levels seen during the euro crisis, i.e., between 8x and 9x net income, whereas between 2013 and 2021 it valued them at around 15x net income.

The message was clear: investors, rightly or wrongly, were anticipating an economic contraction, if not an end to growth. Although this valuation has recovered somewhat since then, it remains close to its historic lows of 11x net income.