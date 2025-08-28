The group's consolidated revenue amounted to €11.93bn in H1 2025, up 7.5% as reported (+4.3% LFL) compared with H1 2024.



The Construction business grew by 8.4% to €10.02bn (+4.5% LFL).



In the Construction segment, activity rose by 0.6% (+0.5% at constant structure) to €1.94bn. In Real Estate, revenue fell by 24.5% to €228m, against the backdrop of the new housing crisis in Europe.



In Concessions, revenue rose 3.1% to €1.91bn.



Current operating income rose slightly to €1,006m (+€9m from H1 2024). Net attributable income therefore reached €308m, down 19.5% vs. €382m in H1 2024.



The group confirms its outlook for 2025. In Construction, it is targeting revenue growth in all divisions. Current operating income should increase again, driven in particular by improved profitability at Eiffage Énergie Systèmes, whose current operating margin will reach 6% on a sales of close to €8bn.



In Concessions, sales and current operating income should increase slightly.