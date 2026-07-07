Eiffage lands a contract in Beauvais

Eiffage Construction has been appointed lead contractor for the global performance contract covering the design and construction of the future headquarters of the Oise energy syndicate. This project of more than 2,000 m², a showcase for the AI-led energy transition, is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2028.

Eiffage is strengthening its position in high environmental performance public-sector contracts. Its subsidiaries Eiffage Construction, Eiffage Energie Systèmes and Eiffage Route have jointly won the global performance contract for the future headquarters of the Oise energy syndicate, to be located in the heart of the Novaparc ZAC in Beauvais. This new complex is sized to support the syndicate's rapid growth, with headcount set to double to 80 employees.



From a regulatory standpoint, the building is designed to anticipate tomorrow's environmental requirements. It will immediately meet the RE2020 2025 thresholds, while also incorporating in advance the changes planned for the 2028 horizon.



An AI-driven energy demonstrator



Beyond traditional construction, Eiffage will deploy a fully interconnected energy ecosystem. The site will combine multiple renewable energy sources and advanced technologies: photovoltaic panels (on the roof and on solar canopies), geothermal energy, solar thermal panels, energy storage, as well as a fuel cell and an electrolyzer powered by excess solar output. A hydrogen-compatible gas boiler will round out the system as backup.