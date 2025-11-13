Eiffage recorded consolidated revenue of EUR6.4 billion in the third quarter of 2025, marking an 8.5% rise compared to the third quarter of 2024 (+10.0% in Contracting and +2.3% in Concessions).

As a result, the Group's consolidated revenue as of September 30, 2025, reached EUR18.3 billion, up 7.9% on a reported basis and 4.3% like-for-like.

In the Contracting segment, activity increased by 9.0% (+4.6% like-for-like) compared to 2024, totaling nearly EUR15.3 billion, with 42.5% of this generated outside France (versus 40.2% in 2024).

Revenue from the APRR and AREA networks, excluding construction, amounted to EUR2,438 million as of September 30, 2025, up 3.2% compared to 2024. Traffic increased by 1.6% (+1.8% for light vehicles, +1.0% for heavy goods vehicles).

Buoyed by the third quarter's performance, the Group has confirmed its outlook for 2025.