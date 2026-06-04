Eiffage secures 110 million euro contract in Nuremberg, Germany

Eiffage, in partnership with Mostostal Krakow, has been awarded a contract by the city of Nuremberg, Germany, for the replacement of two bridges and their associated access roads.

Jacques Meaudre Published on 06/04/2026 at 11:58 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The total value of the contract stands at 110 million euros (with Eiffage's share amounting to 95 million euros).



The new dual-carriageway structures, which include pedestrian and cycling zones, are part of the stimulus plan for the renovation of German infrastructure.



The first structure will consist of a prefabricated, single-block steel superstructure, which will be pre-assembled and then transported by waterway to its final position for installation.



The second structure, measuring 62 metres in length, will be built parallel to the existing bridge to maintain traffic flow throughout the construction period.



Completion of the works is scheduled for late 2030.



Eiffage employs 9,700 people in Germany and generated 2.8 billion euros in revenue in 2025 across all its business lines.