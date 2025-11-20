Eiffage has announced that, through Eiffage Construccion, it has secured a second contract related to the upcoming 2026 Spanish Grand Prix in Formula 1. The contract, valued at EUR68 million, covers the extension of pavilions 1 and 2 at IFEMA Madrid. The project includes the construction of two new buildings and the installation of temporary structures for the paddocks, logistics zones, and VIP areas.

Following the race, these temporary installations will be dismantled, while the expanded pavilions will become permanent fixtures of the exhibition center, meeting the standards set by the FIA and Formula One Management.

The project will incorporate low-carbon solutions, such as low-emission concrete, recycled steel, and FSC/PEFC-certified timber.

This new contract comes in addition to the EUR83.2 million design-build contract awarded in April for the new Madrid urban circuit, further confirming IFEMA Madrid's confidence in Eiffage.