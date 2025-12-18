"As a key driver of the energy transition, the Paris heating network is a major industrial infrastructure on a metropolitan scale, supplying the equivalent of 450,000 homes, or nearly one million people," emphasized the construction and concessions group.

With a duration of 25 years, the new contract will take effect on January 1, 2027, in the form of a single-purpose semi-public company (SEMOP) bringing together the City of Paris (34%), Caisse des Dépôts (15%), and the Consortium as the economic operator (51%).