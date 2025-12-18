Eiffage announced that the Paris City Council has approved the selection of the consortium it forms with Dalkia and RATP Solutions Ville to renew the concession for the production and distribution of the Paris urban heating network.
"As a key driver of the energy transition, the Paris heating network is a major industrial infrastructure on a metropolitan scale, supplying the equivalent of 450,000 homes, or nearly one million people," emphasized the construction and concessions group.
With a duration of 25 years, the new contract will take effect on January 1, 2027, in the form of a single-purpose semi-public company (SEMOP) bringing together the City of Paris (34%), Caisse des Dépôts (15%), and the Consortium as the economic operator (51%).
Eiffage S.A. is the No. 5 European group of building and civil engineering works and concessions. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- construction and maintenance of transportation and civil engineering infrastructures (35.6%): roads, motorways, bridges, railways, etc. The group also produces and markets granulates, coatings, and binders;
- design, execution, and maintenance of electrical, climate-control, and mechanical engineering facilities (30.8%);
- building construction and renovation (17%): residences, offices, shopping centers, parking lots, stadiums, prisons, hospitals, etc. Eiffage S.A. also develops and sells real estate;
- construction and concession management of infrastructures and works of art (16.6%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (66.1%), Europe (30.4%) and other (3.5%).
