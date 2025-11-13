Eiffage sells future housing block in Luxembourg

Eiffage Immobilier, through its Eiffage Real Estate entity in Luxembourg, has announced the off-plan sale of 80 affordable homes to the Ministry of Housing as part of the Idesya project in Belval, in the south of the Grand Duchy.



Idesya consists of two residences sold to the Ministry and a third named Chantehaut, which "offers a variety of housing options, ranging from studios to five-room apartments, as well as shops, office space, and 154 parking spaces."



The building will aim for AA+ energy performance, thanks to its connection to district heating and the integration of photovoltaic panels. Work will begin in late 2025, with delivery scheduled for summer 2028.