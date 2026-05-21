The construction and motorway concessions group (-2.28%) is trailing the Paris benchmark index following a rating change by the U.S. investment bank, which downgraded the stock from 'buy' to 'neutral' while lowering its price target to 148 euros from 157 euros.
Goldman Sachs notably anticipates a slowdown in motorway traffic as well as a deteriorating outlook for the construction sector starting in 2026.
While the U.S. bank maintains a structurally positive view on the group's strategy and medium-term prospects, particularly in electrical engineering, it believes the stock's upside potential is now more limited following its robust market performance last year.
Regarding catalysts, Goldman Sachs suggests that the path to further outperformance appears less obvious in the short term.
The bank highlights that slowing road traffic, declining construction PMI indicators in France, and the persistence of a high tax rate are expected to weigh on earnings momentum.
Its EBIT forecasts for 2026 and 2027 are respectively 2% and 5% below the Bloomberg consensus.
The firm also emphasizes that political risk in France is likely to remain elevated ahead of the 2027 presidential election and the budget debates expected as early as this year. Goldman Sachs further notes that Eiffage's valuation has historically shown sensitivity to movements in French sovereign spreads.
Since the beginning of the year, Eiffage shares have gained 1.55%.
Eiffage S.A. is the No. 5 European group of building and civil engineering works and concessions. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- construction and maintenance of transportation and civil engineering infrastructures (37.2%): roads, motorways, bridges, railways, etc. The group also produces and markets granulates, coatings, and binders;
- design, execution, and maintenance of electrical, climate-control, and mechanical engineering facilities (30.6%);
- construction and concession management of infrastructures and works of art (16.4%);
- building construction and renovation (15.8%): residences, offices, shopping centers, parking lots, stadiums, prisons, hospitals, etc. Eiffage S.A. also develops and sells real estate.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (68.4%), Germany (10.4%), Europe (19.3%) and other (1.9%).
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