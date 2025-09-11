Eiffage and NGE have signed a contract with Suez to carry out the civil engineering work for two waste-to-energy plants in the Toulouse area and northern Haute-Garonne.



The contract is worth a total of €132m (Eiffage 60% and NGE 40%).



The contract includes the design and construction of the modernized energy recovery plant in Bessières and the civil engineering work for the new energy recovery plant in Toulouse, which will have a capacity of 240,000 tons per year.



The two energy recovery units will maximize energy production, delivering more than 220 GWh per year of electricity and more than 360 GWh per year of heat, representing the recovery of residual household waste from more than one million inhabitants in the region.



This new contract enables Eiffage Génie Civil to consolidate its expertise in waste treatment units. This new contract also highlights our ability to take on major projects that will shape the future of these regions, Eiffage said.