Eiffage, through Smulders (the Belgian subsidiary of Eiffage Métal), has signed an EPCIC (engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning) contract with RTE, the French electricity transmission system operator.



The group will develop and build three AC electrical substations.



The contract covers the connections of the South Brittany (AO5), Narbonnaise Sud-Hérault and Golfe de Fos (AO6) offshore wind farms, as well as their future extensions (AO9).



The contract is worth over €1.5bn in all.



Each substation will have a capacity of 750 MW. These three substations will ultimately enable the connection of more than 2 gigawatts of carbon-free electricity to the transmission grid.