Eiffage Signs Two Contracts in Spain Worth 80 Million Euros

Eiffage, through its Spanish subsidiary Eiffage Energía Sistemas, has signed two major contracts in Spain with Capital Energy, a Spanish company specializing in the promotion and development of renewable energy.



The contracts cover the construction of infrastructure for two onshore wind farms in the Castile and Leon region. The total value of these two contracts amounts to 80 million euros.

The first contract, representing an investment of nearly 53 million euros, concerns the Terrer wind complex. It involves the construction of the transformer substation and the high-voltage line.



This infrastructure will enable the transfer of energy from the Pedrecha, San Cristobal, and Cabezuelas wind farms, with a combined capacity of approximately 150 MW. The project is scheduled for completion in 2027.



The second contract, worth 27 million euros, relates to the Canales Sur wind farm, with an installed capacity of 120 MW.



Eiffage Energía Sistemas will be responsible for the engineering, supply, construction, and commissioning of the electrical installations.



The contract also includes the construction of the transformer substation as well as the underground high-voltage line. Project delivery is expected in 2027.