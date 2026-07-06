With this transaction, Eiffage is accelerating its international expansion and will be able to broaden its offering and realize synergies.
Eiffage will thus be able to bring together all of Baatz's contracting companies, whose expertise spans: civil engineering, earthworks and deep foundations, as well as demolition and decontamination and, finally, materials recycling and ready-mix concrete production.

These entities will be combined with Perrard, Eiffage Construction's subsidiary already firmly established in Luxembourg. The goal of this tie-up is to deliver a comprehensive, complementary offering that brings together building construction, civil engineering and real estate, while accelerating the group's commitments in the circular economy and the ecological transition.