Eiffage steps up in Luxembourg

The French construction giant, through its subsidiary Eiffage Construction, has signed a deal to acquire 80% of the equity in the Baatz group, a Luxembourg family business founded in 1938, which has 470 employees and posted consolidated revenue of €142m in 2025.

With this transaction, Eiffage is accelerating its international expansion and will be able to broaden its offering and realize synergies.

Eiffage will thus be able to bring together all of Baatz's contracting companies, whose expertise spans: civil engineering, earthworks and deep foundations, as well as demolition and decontamination and, finally, materials recycling and ready-mix concrete production.



These entities will be combined with Perrard, Eiffage Construction's subsidiary already firmly established in Luxembourg. The goal of this tie-up is to deliver a comprehensive, complementary offering that brings together building construction, civil engineering and real estate, while accelerating the group's commitments in the circular economy and the ecological transition.