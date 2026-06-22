The deal, which remains subject to the completion of due diligence and the signing of definitive agreements, would cover a 2-kilometer toll facility that includes an 800-meter tunnel under the Warnow River. Brought into service in September 2003, the asset benefits from a concession contract running through 2053.
Eiffage said the talks with Atlas Arteria extend discussions under way since 2024 on strengthening their cooperation in Germany. The two partners have reviewed various options involving their concession assets and public-private partnership holdings in the country, before Atlas Arteria ultimately considered an all-cash sale of the Warnow Tunnel to Eiffage.
The group added that there is no certainty the transaction will be completed. It would remain subject to several legal and regulatory approvals and could be finalized during the second half of 2026. Affected employees will be informed in accordance with applicable legal provisions.
Eiffage S.A. is the No. 5 European group of building and civil engineering works and concessions. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- construction and maintenance of transportation and civil engineering infrastructures (37.2%): roads, motorways, bridges, railways, etc. The group also produces and markets granulates, coatings, and binders;
- design, execution, and maintenance of electrical, climate-control, and mechanical engineering facilities (30.6%);
- construction and concession management of infrastructures and works of art (16.4%);
- building construction and renovation (15.8%): residences, offices, shopping centers, parking lots, stadiums, prisons, hospitals, etc. Eiffage S.A. also develops and sells real estate.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (68.4%), Germany (10.4%), Europe (19.3%) and other (1.9%).
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