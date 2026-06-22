Eiffage Targets the Warnow Tunnel Concession in Germany

The construction group said it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Atlas Arteria to acquire 100% of the share capital of the concession company for the Warnow Tunnel in Rostock, Germany.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/22/2026 at 03:07 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The deal, which remains subject to the completion of due diligence and the signing of definitive agreements, would cover a 2-kilometer toll facility that includes an 800-meter tunnel under the Warnow River. Brought into service in September 2003, the asset benefits from a concession contract running through 2053.



Eiffage said the talks with Atlas Arteria extend discussions under way since 2024 on strengthening their cooperation in Germany. The two partners have reviewed various options involving their concession assets and public-private partnership holdings in the country, before Atlas Arteria ultimately considered an all-cash sale of the Warnow Tunnel to Eiffage.



The group added that there is no certainty the transaction will be completed. It would remain subject to several legal and regulatory approvals and could be finalized during the second half of 2026. Affected employees will be informed in accordance with applicable legal provisions.