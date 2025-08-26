Through its subsidiary Eiffage Énergie Systèmes, Eiffage has completed three new acquisitions in Spain during the summer.



The first acquisition is the Spanish company CVS, which specializes in refrigeration solutions for industry and the service sector, as well as fire detection and protection systems.



CVS has more than 300 employees and national coverage thanks to its 11 sites across the country. In 2024, it generated revenue of €60m.



Eiffage Énergie Systèmes has also acquired two companies in the building control and centralised management systems market. M3i Controls is a Catalan company specialising in control and automation systems for commercial buildings. It employs 26 people and generated €3m in revenue in 2024.



Inmotechnia is a company specializing in intelligent centralized building management systems (BEMS), which operates throughout the country with 64 employees. The company generated €10m in revenue in 2024.