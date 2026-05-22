Eiffage to build four photovoltaic power plants in Morocco

Eiffage, through its subsidiary Eiffage Énergie Systèmes, has announced it is developing four photovoltaic power plants and their grid connections for MASEN (Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy) as part of the NOOR Atlas program in Morocco. Construction began in early 2026, with delivery scheduled for mid-2027.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/22/2026 at 02:55 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The NOOR Atlas program aims to reduce Morocco's energy dependency and bolster its power generation capacity by capitalizing on the country's exceptional solar irradiation, while contributing to the development of the national solar industry.



Under the terms of the agreement, Eiffage is responsible for the design, procurement, construction, installation, commissioning, and seven-year operation and maintenance of four solar plants in the northeast of the Kingdom, representing a total capacity of 225 MWp: NOOR Ain Beni Mathar (121 MWp), NOOR Enjil (42 MWp), NOOR Boundnib (33 MWp), and NOOR Bouanane (29 MWp).