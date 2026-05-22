The NOOR Atlas program aims to reduce Morocco's energy dependency and bolster its power generation capacity by capitalizing on the country's exceptional solar irradiation, while contributing to the development of the national solar industry.

Under the terms of the agreement, Eiffage is responsible for the design, procurement, construction, installation, commissioning, and seven-year operation and maintenance of four solar plants in the northeast of the Kingdom, representing a total capacity of 225 MWp: NOOR Ain Beni Mathar (121 MWp), NOOR Enjil (42 MWp), NOOR Boundnib (33 MWp), and NOOR Bouanane (29 MWp).