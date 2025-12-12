Eiffage has announced that, as part of Euronext's quarterly index review, its shares will be included in the CAC 40--the main index of the Paris Stock Exchange--starting December 22 at market open, replacing Edenred.

According to the group, "this reflects the market's recognition of the strength and relevance of its growth strategy, which is based on the diversity and complementarity of its businesses, as well as a strong European presence."

"It is also the result of the commitment of its 85,000 employees, most of whom are Eiffage shareholders, who work every day to ensure the group's sustainable performance," the construction and concessions group added.