Eiffage to transform a truck parking lot into a solar power plant near Toulouse

Published on 11/27/2025 at 09:02 am EST

On Thursday, Eiffage announced that several of its subsidiaries would equip a truck parking lot near Toulouse, in the Tarn-et-Garonne department, with photovoltaic shade structures designed to convert sunlight into electricity.



Under the terms of the project, which will be based in Montbartier, the construction and concessions group will cover the 224 secure parking spaces with photovoltaic equipment that will generate electricity to be sold in its entirety to Enedis, the EDF subsidiary in charge of the French electricity distribution network.



Connected to the grid next summer, the plant will have a capacity of 4.8 MWp (megawatt peak), enough to power 1,700 homes.



In a press release, Eiffage states that the project will be carried out entirely by its subsidiaries, including Routasun, created in 2023, which will be responsible for managing the €5.7 million investment.



Sun'R, which belongs to Eiffage Concessions, will oversee the construction of the plant as project management assistant, while Eiffage Energie Systèmes - Energies Renouvelables Aquitaine will be responsible for its design and construction.



Finally, APRR—the group's motorway subsidiary—will provide the land and manage the car park through the company Park+.

