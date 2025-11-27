On Thursday, Eiffage announced that several of its subsidiaries would equip a truck parking lot near Toulouse, in the Tarn-et-Garonne department, with photovoltaic shade structures designed to convert sunlight into electricity.
Under the terms of the project, which will be based in Montbartier, the construction and concessions group will cover the 224 secure parking spaces with photovoltaic equipment that will generate electricity to be sold in its entirety to Enedis, the EDF subsidiary in charge of the French electricity distribution network.
Connected to the grid next summer, the plant will have a capacity of 4.8 MWp (megawatt peak), enough to power 1,700 homes.
In a press release, Eiffage states that the project will be carried out entirely by its subsidiaries, including Routasun, created in 2023, which will be responsible for managing the €5.7 million investment.
Sun'R, which belongs to Eiffage Concessions, will oversee the construction of the plant as project management assistant, while Eiffage Energie Systèmes - Energies Renouvelables Aquitaine will be responsible for its design and construction.
Finally, APRR—the group's motorway subsidiary—will provide the land and manage the car park through the company Park+.
Eiffage S.A. is the No. 5 European group of building and civil engineering works and concessions. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- construction and maintenance of transportation and civil engineering infrastructures (35.6%): roads, motorways, bridges, railways, etc. The group also produces and markets granulates, coatings, and binders;
- design, execution, and maintenance of electrical, climate-control, and mechanical engineering facilities (30.8%);
- building construction and renovation (17%): residences, offices, shopping centers, parking lots, stadiums, prisons, hospitals, etc. Eiffage S.A. also develops and sells real estate;
- construction and concession management of infrastructures and works of art (16.6%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (66.1%), Europe (30.4%) and other (3.5%).
