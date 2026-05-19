Eiffage unveils capital increase for eligible employees

Eiffage has announced an employee-reserved share capital increase totaling 292 million euros.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/19/2026 at 11:57 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In February, the construction and concessions group announced a capital increase for eligible group employees and, on April 27, proceeded with an initial cancellation of 2 million treasury shares via a capital reduction.



The capital increase amounts to 292,188,844 EUR and involves the issuance of 2,193,857 new shares (representing 2.29% of the outstanding share count), at a subscription price of 133.185 EUR per share before the discount. Consequently, the company's share capital was temporarily raised from 384 million EUR to 392,775,428 EUR, divided into 98,193,857 shares with a par value of 4 EUR.



On the same day, the company's board of directors decided to cancel 193,857 treasury shares through a further capital reduction, bringing the share capital back to 392 million EUR, divided into 98 million shares with a par value of 4 EUR.