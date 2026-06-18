Eiffage Wins Contract for Germany’s NSC2 Project

Eiffage, as a member of the NSORe joint venture (Neptun Smulders Offshore Renewables), said it has won the contract for the converter station for the NSC2 (North Sea Connector 2) offshore grid-connection project in Germany.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/18/2026 at 07:29 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Through its Belgian subsidiary Smulders, Eiffage created NSORe with Neptun Werft, an entity of the Meyer Werft group. NSORe is a 50-50 joint venture dedicated to offshore HVDC (high-voltage direct current) substation projects.



NSORe, in a consortium with Siemens Energy, has just won the contract awarded by 50Hertz, the transmission system operator for northern and eastern Germany, to build a 2-gigawatt converter station as part of the NSC2 project.



The project covers an offshore platform and an onshore station. The consortium is responsible for full execution, through turnkey delivery of the facilities. The contract includes system design, equipment supply, construction, onshore and offshore installation, as well as commissioning.



Commissioning of the NSC2 platform is scheduled for the end of 2034, and negotiations are also under way for a second project of similar scale.