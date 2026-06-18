Eiffage Wins Contract for Germany’s NSC2 Project
Eiffage, as a member of the NSORe joint venture (Neptun Smulders Offshore Renewables), said it has won the contract for the converter station for the NSC2 (North Sea Connector 2) offshore grid-connection project in Germany.
Through its Belgian subsidiary Smulders, Eiffage created NSORe with Neptun Werft, an entity of the Meyer Werft group. NSORe is a 50-50 joint venture dedicated to offshore HVDC (high-voltage direct current) substation projects.
NSORe, in a consortium with Siemens Energy, has just won the contract awarded by 50Hertz, the transmission system operator for northern and eastern Germany, to build a 2-gigawatt converter station as part of the NSC2 project.
The project covers an offshore platform and an onshore station. The consortium is responsible for full execution, through turnkey delivery of the facilities. The contract includes system design, equipment supply, construction, onshore and offshore installation, as well as commissioning.
Commissioning of the NSC2 platform is scheduled for the end of 2034, and negotiations are also under way for a second project of similar scale.
Eiffage S.A. is the No. 5 European group of building and civil engineering works and concessions. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- construction and maintenance of transportation and civil engineering infrastructures (37.2%): roads, motorways, bridges, railways, etc. The group also produces and markets granulates, coatings, and binders;
- design, execution, and maintenance of electrical, climate-control, and mechanical engineering facilities (30.6%);
- construction and concession management of infrastructures and works of art (16.4%);
- building construction and renovation (15.8%): residences, offices, shopping centers, parking lots, stadiums, prisons, hospitals, etc. Eiffage S.A. also develops and sells real estate.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (68.4%), Germany (10.4%), Europe (19.3%) and other (1.9%).
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