EigenQ has announced its plans to go public through a merger with the ad hoc acquisition company Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The deal values the firm at approximately $3bn. The company specializes in cybersecurity technologies designed to protect networks and devices against future threats posed by quantum computing, a field garnering increased interest from both corporations and governments.

EigenQ's core business is built on post-quantum cryptography, which aims to develop encryption methods capable of resisting future quantum computers. This technology specifically addresses concerns regarding the "harvest now, decrypt later" scenario, in which encrypted data is stored today to be decrypted later using more advanced computing capabilities. The company is also developing secure communication networks and detection solutions intended for sensitive sectors such as defense, manufacturing and critical infrastructure.



According to CEO Jose R. Rosas-Bustos, the public listing is intended to provide EigenQ with greater financial resources, visibility and strategic flexibility to accelerate the commercialization of its technologies. The firm already collaborates with several major technology players, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise and AMD, and is currently focusing its commercial efforts on government, military and strategic infrastructure markets where security requirements are particularly high.