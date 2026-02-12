This latest-generation long-haul aircraft will be at the heart of the airline's global expansion, enabling direct connectivity from Canada to the rapidly growing markets of the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and Australia.

Designed for optimal comfort on ultra-long-haul flights, the aircraft features the Airspace cabin. Passengers will notably benefit from the lowest noise levels on the market, enhancing their well-being on long-duration journeys.

Furthermore, its latest-generation Rolls-Royce engines and the use of lightweight materials help reduce fuel consumption and emissions by 25% compared to competing previous-generation aircraft.