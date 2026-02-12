Eight Airbus A350-1000 Aircraft Ordered by Air Canada

Airbus has announced a firm order unveiled by Air Canada for eight A350-1000 aircraft, an order that previously appeared in the European aerospace manufacturer's November 2025 order book under the identity of an undisclosed customer.

This latest-generation long-haul aircraft will be at the heart of the airline's global expansion, enabling direct connectivity from Canada to the rapidly growing markets of the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and Australia.



Designed for optimal comfort on ultra-long-haul flights, the aircraft features the Airspace cabin. Passengers will notably benefit from the lowest noise levels on the market, enhancing their well-being on long-duration journeys.



Furthermore, its latest-generation Rolls-Royce engines and the use of lightweight materials help reduce fuel consumption and emissions by 25% compared to competing previous-generation aircraft.