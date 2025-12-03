Ekinops has announced the successful completion of an 800 Gbit/s (gigabits per second) optical transmission over a distance of 757 km under real-world conditions on Orange's long-distance network, specifically along an optical link connecting two data centers in Bordeaux and Marseille.

This route is crucial for Orange, providing essential connectivity between the two data centers and enabling direct interconnection to its transatlantic submarine cable capacities.

The Ekinops solution enabled error-free 800 Gbit/s transmission across the link, meeting the required performance standards. The trial was based on FlexRate technology and Ekinops' latest generation of coherent transponders.

According to the company, this achievement demonstrates its ability "to innovate and continuously enhance the performance of its optical transport solutions to meet customer challenges, while adapting to the constraints of existing networks."