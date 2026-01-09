Ekinops: Lionel Chmilewsky Appointed Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Directors of Ekinops, a provider of telecommunications and SASE cybersecurity solutions for telecom operators and enterprises, has announced the appointment of Lionel Chmilewsky as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the group, effective January 12, 2026.

Richard Sengmany Published on 01/09/2026 at 12:21 pm EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Under Lionel Chmilewsky's leadership, Ekinops will continue to implement its "Bridge" strategic plan, focused on innovation, customer satisfaction, positioning in new high-growth markets, and the establishment of new levers for growth and sustainable value creation.



With extensive international experience, particularly in the United Kingdom and the United States, in the tech, telecommunications, and cybersecurity sectors, Lionel Chmilewsky has led complex growth and transformation strategies and built and managed multinational teams.



Before joining Ekinops, Lionel Chmilewsky notably served as President and CEO of TrustBuilder, the European SaaS leader in cybersecurity specializing in digital identity protection and access management.



Previously, he was CEO of Corero Network Security plc., a leading provider of anti-DDoS cybersecurity solutions listed on the London Stock Exchange.



Lionel Chmilewsky has also served as CEO of Cambridge Broadband Networks and Comverse IP Communications. He is also Chairman of the Board of Hive Streaming.