Over the first six months of the year, Ekinops' consolidated revenue reached €58.2m, up 2% on a reported basis (-2% at constant scope and exchange rates).

The integration of Olfeo (consolidated since June 2025) contributed €3.2m, while that of Chimere (consolidated since April 2026) remains immaterial.

Growth in software activities helped gross margin improve by two points to 57.9% of revenue (€33.7m, up 6%).

At the same time, operating expenses (OPEX) rose 18% to €5.2m. This increase reflects the full-year integration of Olfeo as well as the rollout of the 'Bridge' strategic plan.

Ekinops reiterates its ambition to deliver single-digit revenue growth for the full-year 2026 fiscal year.