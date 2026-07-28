Ekinops posts higher financial aggregates for the first half

The telecommunications and cybersecurity solutions provider has released its results for the first half of 2026. Activity posted a modest increase, supported by stronger higher value-added sales and bolt-on acquisitions.

Over the first six months of the year, Ekinops' consolidated revenue reached €58.2m, up 2% on a reported basis (-2% at constant scope and exchange rates).



The integration of Olfeo (consolidated since June 2025) contributed €3.2m, while that of Chimere (consolidated since April 2026) remains immaterial.



Growth in software activities helped gross margin improve by two points to 57.9% of revenue (€33.7m, up 6%).



At the same time, operating expenses (OPEX) rose 18% to €5.2m. This increase reflects the full-year integration of Olfeo as well as the rollout of the 'Bridge' strategic plan.



Ekinops reiterates its ambition to deliver single-digit revenue growth for the full-year 2026 fiscal year.

