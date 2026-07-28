Ekinops posts higher financial aggregates for the first half
The telecommunications and cybersecurity solutions provider has released its results for the first half of 2026. Activity posted a modest increase, supported by stronger higher value-added sales and bolt-on acquisitions.
Published on 07/28/2026 at 12:27 pm EDT
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The integration of Olfeo (consolidated since June 2025) contributed €3.2m, while that of Chimere (consolidated since April 2026) remains immaterial.
Growth in software activities helped gross margin improve by two points to 57.9% of revenue (€33.7m, up 6%).
At the same time, operating expenses (OPEX) rose 18% to €5.2m. This increase reflects the full-year integration of Olfeo as well as the rollout of the 'Bridge' strategic plan.
Ekinops reiterates its ambition to deliver single-digit revenue growth for the full-year 2026 fiscal year.