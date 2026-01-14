Ekinops Reports Decline in Annual Sales Both in France and Internationally

Ekinops has announced annual revenue of €105.5 million in 2025, down 11%.

The French cybersecurity software publisher Olfeo, specializing in Secure Service Edge (SSE) solutions and consolidated since June 1, 2025, contributed €1.6 million to fourth-quarter revenue. For the full 2025 fiscal year, the Group's consolidated revenue reached €105.0 million, representing an 11% decrease compared to the previous year (-14% at constant exchange rates and scope). Olfeo's annual contribution amounted to €3.7 million.



In France, which accounted for 43% of activity in 2025 (compared to 41% in 2024), Ekinops recorded an annual sales decline of 8%, following a strong increase in 2024 (+18%). Internationally, representing 57% of activity (down from 59% a year earlier), sales fell by 13% over the fiscal year.

The company notes that a gradual market recovery is expected over the coming quarters, driven in particular by the development of new applications related to AI and Cloud technologies.



Ekinops will announce its financial targets for the 2026 fiscal year on March 10, coinciding with the release of its 2025 annual results.