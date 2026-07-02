Ekinops signs a 10-year framework agreement with Proximus
The telecommunications solutions provider (+3.10%) announced it has signed a 10-year framework agreement with Belgian telecom operator Proximus to supply equipment and services for the NEURON project, a national optical network covering more than 600 sites in Belgium.
Published on 07/02/2026 at 05:11 am EDT
Contact us to request a correction
The group emphasizes that this is a long-term strategic project that includes commitments on future upgrades, but it did not disclose the contract's value.