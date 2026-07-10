Compared with the first quarter of 2026, activity at the optical networking and connectivity solutions company rose 11%, marking a third consecutive quarter of sequential growth and its highest quarterly activity level in three years.
"Ekinops delivered a solid second quarter, with a return to growth that was more pronounced than expected and revenue above forecasts, driven by the rebound in optical networks in France and North America," TP ICAP said, upgrading its rating on the stock to "buy" with a price target of EUR 3.
"While SASE activities are taking a breather after a particularly dynamic first quarter, the pipeline of opportunities appears to be broadening," the research firm added, also pointing to the reaffirmation of the 2026 growth outlook.
Ekinops has indeed reaffirmed its objective of gradually returning to growth this year and is still targeting a single-digit increase in revenue for the full year.
The group believes that the first deployments at Proximus, solid commercial momentum and the first deliveries of new DCI and SASE solutions should support growth in the second half.
Ekinops is a European leader in optical networking and secured connectivity solutions for service providers, enterprises and public organizations around the world. The Group designs, develops and manufactures high-performance solutions with cutting-edge software used to deliver high-
bandwidth connectivity and managed services in over 70 countries worldwide.
Ekinops leads in the areas of:
- Advanced coherent optical networking: for all metropolitan, regional, long distance and datacenter interconnection applications;
- Secured connectivity solutions: for enterprises, from voice and data routing devices to Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) capabilities, including ZTNA (Zero-Trust Network Access), SD-WAN, and SSE.
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Investor
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