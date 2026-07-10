Ekinops soars after its quarterly trading update

Ekinops jumped 17% to nearly EUR 2.8, a day after reporting revenue of €30.6m for the second quarter of 2026, up 6% year on year, including a 3% increase at constant scope and exchange rates.

Compared with the first quarter of 2026, activity at the optical networking and connectivity solutions company rose 11%, marking a third consecutive quarter of sequential growth and its highest quarterly activity level in three years.



"Ekinops delivered a solid second quarter, with a return to growth that was more pronounced than expected and revenue above forecasts, driven by the rebound in optical networks in France and North America," TP ICAP said, upgrading its rating on the stock to "buy" with a price target of EUR 3.



"While SASE activities are taking a breather after a particularly dynamic first quarter, the pipeline of opportunities appears to be broadening," the research firm added, also pointing to the reaffirmation of the 2026 growth outlook.



Ekinops has indeed reaffirmed its objective of gradually returning to growth this year and is still targeting a single-digit increase in revenue for the full year.



The group believes that the first deployments at Proximus, solid commercial momentum and the first deliveries of new DCI and SASE solutions should support growth in the second half.