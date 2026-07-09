Ekinops steps up growth in the second quarter and reaffirms its targets

The optical networking solutions specialist reaffirms its target of a gradual return to growth over the full-year 2026 period.

Ekinops reported revenue of €30.6m for the second quarter of 2026, up 6% from the second quarter of 2025. On a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates, growth came in at 3%. Compared with the first quarter of 2026, activity rose 11%, marking a third consecutive quarter of sequential growth and its highest level of quarterly activity in three years.



For the first half of 2026, revenue reached €58.2m, up 2% year on year. On a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates, it fell 2%. Olfeo's contribution, consolidated since June 1, 2025, amounted to €1.6m in the second quarter, while Chimere's contribution, consolidated since April 1, 2026, remained not material.



On outlook, the group reaffirms its target of gradually returning to growth in 2026 and still aims for single-digit revenue growth for the full year. Ekinops said the first deployments at Proximus, solid commercial momentum, and the initial deliveries of new DCI and SASE solutions should support growth in the second half.



The stock ended the session down 0.42% but is up about 23% since the start of the year.