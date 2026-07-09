Ekinops reported revenue of €30.6m for the second quarter of 2026, up 6% from the second quarter of 2025. On a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates, growth came in at 3%. Compared with the first quarter of 2026, activity rose 11%, marking a third consecutive quarter of sequential growth and its highest level of quarterly activity in three years.
For the first half of 2026, revenue reached €58.2m, up 2% year on year. On a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates, it fell 2%. Olfeo's contribution, consolidated since June 1, 2025, amounted to €1.6m in the second quarter, while Chimere's contribution, consolidated since April 1, 2026, remained not material.
On outlook, the group reaffirms its target of gradually returning to growth in 2026 and still aims for single-digit revenue growth for the full year. Ekinops said the first deployments at Proximus, solid commercial momentum, and the initial deliveries of new DCI and SASE solutions should support growth in the second half.
The stock ended the session down 0.42% but is up about 23% since the start of the year.
Ekinops is a European leader in optical networking and secured connectivity solutions for service providers, enterprises and public organizations around the world. The Group designs, develops and manufactures high-performance solutions with cutting-edge software used to deliver high-
bandwidth connectivity and managed services in over 70 countries worldwide.
Ekinops leads in the areas of:
- Advanced coherent optical networking: for all metropolitan, regional, long distance and datacenter interconnection applications;
- Secured connectivity solutions: for enterprises, from voice and data routing devices to Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) capabilities, including ZTNA (Zero-Trust Network Access), SD-WAN, and SSE.
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