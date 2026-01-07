Ekinops to Deploy 400G Technology for American Fiber Optic Network Operator

Ekinops has announced that MuniNet, an operator of a fiber optic network in Kentucky, United States, has adopted its 400G technology to significantly modernize its network infrastructure.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 01/07/2026 at 08:17 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This solution will enable MuniNet to substantially increase the capacity of its existing optical transport infrastructure, reduce network congestion, and support data-intensive applications such as ultra-high-speed broadband and cloud services.



Specifically, this upgrade includes increased capacity, operational flexibility, and preparation for 800G.



Kevin Antill, Vice President of North American Sales at Ekinops, stated: "We are delighted to partner with MuniNet for this major transformation of their network. This collaboration highlights our expertise in developing high-performance optical solutions that empower our partners to overcome network constraints and remain at the forefront of innovation."