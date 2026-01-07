This solution will enable MuniNet to substantially increase the capacity of its existing optical transport infrastructure, reduce network congestion, and support data-intensive applications such as ultra-high-speed broadband and cloud services.

Specifically, this upgrade includes increased capacity, operational flexibility, and preparation for 800G.

Kevin Antill, Vice President of North American Sales at Ekinops, stated: "We are delighted to partner with MuniNet for this major transformation of their network. This collaboration highlights our expertise in developing high-performance optical solutions that empower our partners to overcome network constraints and remain at the forefront of innovation."