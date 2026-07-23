"During the last major El Niño episode (2023-2024), markets were on high alert. Cocoa rose 250% [1]. Sugar hit its highest level in more than a decade [2]. Rice exporters closed their borders [3]. As Aneeka Gupta, head of macro research at WisdomTree (a global asset manager), notes, "at the time, these events looked significant. Yet they happened before the Middle East conflict, the fertilizer crisis, and before warming intensified further.""

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The US National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has confirmed El Niño's return (a natural climate phenomenon characterized by abnormally warm surface waters in the tropical Pacific Ocean, the equatorial zone). The Oceanic Niño Index, which measures the three-month running mean of sea-surface temperatures in the central-eastern Pacific, is now trending toward what specialists describe as a strong, even very strong, episode. NOAA assigns a 63% probability to a "very strong" El Niño.On its own, this shift would already warrant close monitoring. But it is unfolding at a time of unprecedented vulnerability for global food production. Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have slowed shipments of fertilizer from the Middle East just as farmers are trying to secure supplies.Source: National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Bloomberg Finance L.P., WisdomTree, as of April 30, 2026.Aneeka Gupta recalls how the phenomenon works: "El Niño is a climate phenomenon that returns regularly, but its repercussions vary from one occurrence to the next. The mechanism is well understood. The trade winds weaken, while large masses of warm water build up in the central and eastern Pacific.""At the same time, weather patterns shift across large parts of the globe. Drought where the monsoon should fall. Flooding where skies are usually dry. In several major agricultural regions, heat stress shows up weeks early. The 1997-1998, 2015-2016 and 2023-2024 episodes each, in their own way, left a lasting mark on agricultural output and on commodity prices," she explains.What is different today is the backdrop in which this phenomenon is taking hold. The past 11 years have been the hottest ever recorded. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) states unambiguously that with each additional degree of warming, the frequency, likelihood and intensity of extreme weather events increase.According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) episodes now occur in an atmosphere and ocean that are warmer. In other words, soils lose moisture faster, evapotranspiration rates are higher, and crops suffer water stress earlier in their development.El Niño's impact on agriculture is not immediate. The most pronounced effects typically show up with a lag of six to 12 months after the event's peak. As a result, pressure on growing cycles and on food prices keeps building.Aneeka Gupta points out that "El Niño does not affect all regions in the same way, and geography plays a considerable role".In this region, El Niño typically shows up as reduced monsoon rainfall and unusually high temperatures, directly affecting production of rice, sugar and coffee. In India and Thailand alike, rice output fell sharply during past major episodes. There is a meaningful risk that supply strains trigger a return of export restrictions, which would further worsen global imbalances., while Harmattan winds intensify and bouts of heat stress periodically emerge. As in 2023/2024, cocoa harvests could decline. Since the start of the crop year last October, volumes landed at Ivorian ports have reached 1.883m metric tons, up 18% from the same period last year. However, that increase could fade in the coming weeks. In Côte d'Ivoire, cocoa growers report heavier-than-usual rainfall, a situation that could trigger flooding and disease, with a potential hit to the ongoing mid-crop through August. Cocoa is a perennial tree crop. Unlike wheat or corn, you cannot make up for a bad season by replanting within 90 days. Damage compounds over the years., with output potentially falling by about 9m metric tons in 2026/27a significant decline for one of the world's leading exporters. Already strained, the wheat market could face fresh pressure if Australian crop losses are confirmed. In the past, El Niño has also brought intense heat and late-year drought.Not all regions face declines.is among the few countries that structurally benefit from El Niño: above-normal rainfall generally supports soy, corn and wheat harvests. In parts of the southern United States, growing conditions have also improved. These are real offsets, but they will struggle to absorb everything Asia and Africa might leave on the table.Aneeka Gupta notes that "". But the calculus changes in 2026 amid rising temperatures and the weather effects they drive. Geopolitical instability has already battered the fertilizer supply chain. Demand for biofuels is intensifying competition with food uses for the same commodities".The research director adds that "the investment thesis is not about predicting a broad-based rise across all agricultural markets. It is about the fact that the distribution of returns has changed. The balance of risks could tilt toward higher prices for several major agricultural commodities, with some of these risks perhaps not yet fully reflected in market pricing".She concludes by stressing that "the persistent deficits seen in perennial crops such as cocoa and coffee tend to be more structural than cyclical. The shift in sugar toward ethanol could provide downside protection, likely more robust than raw stock levels alone suggest. Global wheat and corn inventories remain relatively solid. Still, localized disruptions, particularly in Australia or South Asia, can continue to trigger sharp volatility."Source: Macrobond, June 2026.Source: Barchart, January 21, 2024.Source: US Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service, October 18, 2023.Source: United States Department of Agriculture as of May 29, 2026.Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P. as of Tuesday, March 31, 2026.Source: WisdomTree, International Cocoa Organization, June 2026.