Elecom has demonstrated robust performance, driven by its focus on quality and innovation in electronics and computer peripherals. The company continues to excel in IT peripherals, mobile accessories, network devices, and cloud services. Strategic investments in product development and operational efficiency, along with effective channel management, have positioned Elecom for sustained growth and profitability. Looking ahead, Elecom projects continued revenue and profit growth, supported by strategic channel management and investment in product pipelines.

Elecom Co., Ltd. is a major Japanese manufacturer of electronics and computer peripherals, with operations divided into consumer electronics, computer accessories, and electronic components. The company generates revenue mainly from IT peripherals, mobile accessories, network devices, and cloud services. Elecom emphasizes quality and innovation, allocating 7% of annual revenue to research and development. Its distribution channels include direct e-commerce and retail partnerships. Its core products brands include ELECOM, JDS, ELECOM, Logitec, HAGIWARE Solutions, and others.

Sustained payout ratio

On July 24, 2025, Elecom Co., Ltd. announced an increased dividend payout of JPY26 per share, raising its dividend yield to 2.8%. This move demonstrates management’s confidence in the company’s earnings and financial sustainability, with projected earnings comfortably expected to cover future distributions. The dividend increase, which is higher than last year, signals positive growth prospects for shareholders, as earnings per share are forecast to rise by 8.5% and the payout ratio remains in a sustainable range.

FY 26 Outlook

Elecom projects FY 26 revenue to rise to JPY130bn, up 10.2% y/y, with operating profit increasing 10.1% y/y to JPY14.9bn and net profit up 9.1% y/y to JPY10.2bn, underpinned by strategic channel management, investment in product pipelines, and continued operational efficiency gains.

The company is committed to driving sales and profit growth by identifying priority products and services for each sales channel, based on market trends, demand, and our contributions to solving customer and end-user issues. Concurrently, it will enhance the use of social media. As part of our B2B strategy, the company will focus on revitalizing our group companies.

To accelerate strategic new product development, Elecom will fully leverage the Shenzhen Technology Development Center and strengthen collaboration between manufacturing and sales teams to drive the launch of new products and expand sales. It will continue to implement profit improvement measures, such as price revisions and cost reductions, to withstand the impact of yen depreciation and an increasingly competitive environment.

Increased FCF

Elecom reported a modest performance over FY 22-25, posting a revenue CAGR of 3.2%, which reached JPY118bn, primarily driven by strong sales growth in computer peripherals, mobile accessories, gaming peripherals, and smart home devices. However, operating income slightly declined at a CAGR of minus 1% to JPY13.5bn in FY 25, with a margin of 11.5%. Net income decreased at a CAGR of minus 3.7% to JPY9.3bn in FY 25.

The FCF rose from JPY3.4bn in FY 22 to JPY16.3bn in FY 25. In addition, cash and cash equivalent saw a modest increase, rising from JPY42.1bn at end-FY 22 to JPY43.7bn at end-FY 25. Total debt remained stable at JPY500m over FY 22-25.

In comparison, MiTAC Holdings Corporation, Inc., a global peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 13.4% over the past three years to JPY294.3bn in FY 24. EBIT surged at a CAGR of 250% to JPY8.6bn in FY 24. Net income declined at a CAGR of 30.8% to JPY19bn.

Robust stock performance

Over the past 12 months, the company's stock has delivered strong returns of approximately 41.5%. In comparison, MiTAC Holdings’ stock has delivered higher returns of about 90%.

Elecom is currently trading at a P/E of 14.4x, based on the FY 26 estimated EPS of JPY141.2, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 13.3x but lower than that of MiTAC Holdings (15.9x). In terms of EV/EBIT multiple of 8.5x, based on the FY 26 estimated EBIT of JPY15bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 5.3x but lower than MiTAC Holdings’ valuation of 17.8x.

Elecom is covered by 5 analysts, with three having ‘Buy’ ratings and two having ‘Hold’ ratings for an average target price of JPY2,180, implying 7.1% upside potential from its current level. Analysts’ views are further supported by an anticipated EBIT CAGR of 9.3% over FY 25-28, reaching JPY17.7bn, with margins expanding by 100bp to 12.5% in FY 28. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 12.1%, reaching JPY13.1bn, with margins expanding by 140bp to 9.3% in FY 28, with EPS expected to increase to JPY170.5 in FY 28 from JPY119.2 in FY 25. Likewise, analysts estimate net profit CAGR of 71.5% for MiTAC Holdings.

Overall, Elecom demonstrates strong growth potential through strategic investments in product development and operational efficiency. The company's commitment to innovation and quality, coupled with effective channel management and revitalization of group companies, positions it well for future success. The increased dividend payout further underscores management's confidence in sustained earnings growth and financial stability.

However, Elecom faces intense competition, regulatory changes, supply chain disruptions, and rising financial costs. Its market share declined, compliance costs increased, and on-time delivery rates fell. Stagnant R&D spending and outdated management structures pose strategic risks. Despite low financial distress probability, adapting to rapid changes remains crucial.