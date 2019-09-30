electroCore : Appoints Medical Technology Veteran Daniel S. Goldberger as Chief Executive Officer

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced the appointment of Daniel S. Goldberger as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1. Mr. Goldberger brings to electroCore more than 35 years of experience in the biotechnology and medical technology industries. His areas of expertise include turnarounds, commercial execution, capital formation and product development, among others.



'I am pleased to welcome Dan to the electroCore team, and believe he is the ideal candidate to lead the company at this critical stage in its ongoing evolution,' said Carrie S. Cox, Chairman of the Board of Directors. 'Dan's vast experience leading turnarounds and reinvigorating growth across a diverse group of commercial stage medical technology companies will serve us well as we work to extend the reach of our gammaCore noninvasive vagus nerve stimulation device in the U.S., and to new markets and indications. Over the course of his distinguished career, Dan has earned a reputation as a highly respected business leader with a track record of building commercially successful organizations, and the Board looks forward to his immediate contributions.'

'I would also like to thank Frank Amato for his leadership in navigating the company through a successful initial public offering and I wish him well in his future endeavors,' Ms. Cox concluded.

'Throughout my career, I have been passionate about helping companies deliver novel medical technologies to patients with unmet needs while building shareholder value,' said Mr. Goldberger. 'I believe in the broad potential applicability of vagus nerve stimulation across a wide range of indications, and I look forward to working with the highly motivated leadership team at electroCore to fully realize the potential of its proprietary gammaCore non-invasive VNS device.'

Prior to joining electroCore, Mr. Goldberger served as Executive Chairman of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (dba RMS Medical Products), a publicly traded developer of home and specialty infusion products and had served as the company's Chairman and interim Chief Executive Officer before that. At RMS, he helped transform the company as a rapidly growing drug delivery platform for chronic therapies in the home. Prior to RMS, Mr. Goldberger served as Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Medical, Inc., and as Director and Chief Executive Officer of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc., a developer of orthobiologics and spinal fixation systems, from 2013-2017. Mr. Goldberger led Xtant's restructuring by recruiting a world-class leadership team and expanding the company's portfolio through the acquisition of complimentary products. Before Xtant, he served as Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sound Surgical Technologies from 2007-2013 and, before that, Xcorporeal, Inc. Earlier in his career, Mr. Goldberger held various positions at Glucon, Inc., OSI Systems, Ohmeda, Nellcor and Hewlett Packard. Mr. Goldberger earned his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from M.I.T, his M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University and attended the Stanford Directors College.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology and rheumatology. The company's initial targets are the preventative treatment of cluster headache and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about electroCore's business prospects and product development plans, its pipeline or potential markets for its technologies, and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as 'anticipates,' 'will,' 'expects,' 'believes,' 'intends,' other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue electroCore's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, the ability to successfully commercialize gammaCore™, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

Investors:

Hans Vitzthum

LifeSci Advisors

617-535-7743

hans@lifesciadvisors.com

or

Media Contact:

Sara Zelkovic

LifeSci Public Relations

646-876-4933

sara@lifescipublicrelations.com