Electrolux returned to profit in Q3 2025, posting net profit of SEK 192m (compared with a loss of SEK 235m a year ago), representing EPS of SEK 0.71, compared with -SEK 0.87 a year earlier.



The group's sales declined by 3% to SEK 32,318m (although exceeded forecasts). It posted organic growth of 4.6%, driven by strong momentum in North America, which recorded double-digit organic sales growth (+10.9%).



Reported EBIT rose sharply to SEK 890m, compared with SEK 349m in Q3 2024, driven by a significant recovery in North America. The operating margin was 2.8%, compared with 1% a year earlier.



This improvement comes despite an environment still marked by strong promotional pressure and rising external costs, particularly related to currency effects and US customs duties.



Free cash flow for the quarter was SEK 624m, down from SEK 1,053m a year earlier, impacted by a larger seasonal build-up of customer receivables and high inventory levels.



"In a highly competitive environment, we improved our profitability and made progress on our strategic priorities," said Yannick Fierling, CEO of the group.



Electrolux maintains a cautious outlook on its markets. The group confirmed its forecast of a significant negative impact from external factors for the full year, but lowered its investment target to SEK 3.5bn-SEK 4bn (from SEK 4bn-5bn previously). The outlook by region remains broadly unchanged, with demand expected to be neutral in Europe and Latin America, and neutral to negative in North America.



"Overall, the share price should react positively, buoyed by the encouraging performance of the North American business," commented Hélène Coumes, who covers the stock at AlphaValue.



The stock was fully recharged on this news, up around 13% in Stockholm.