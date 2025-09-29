On Monday, Electronic Arts confirmed its acquisition by a consortium led by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF), Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners for $55bn in cash. Shareholders will receive $210 per share, a significant premium over its last closing price. The deal, which values the publisher at a record high, is the largest leveraged buyout ever on Wall Street.

CEO Andrew Wilson said he would remain in his position and praised the commitment of the new investors, who were presented as strategic partners in sports, entertainment, and video games. Jared Kushner, managing director of Affinity Partners, emphasized his personal attachment to the publisher, while the PIF is contributing its current 9.9% stake in EA. Silver Lake, also involved in the TikTok case, completes this trio of investors.

Creator of flagship franchises such as Battlefield, The Sims, and Madden NFL, Electronic Arts sees this transaction as part of a context of strong stockmarket growth: the stock has risen by 32% in one year and was up a further 5% on Monday in pre-market trading. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.