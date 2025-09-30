Jefferies downgrades its recommendation on Electronic Arts from 'buy' to 'hold', albeit with a target price raised from $200 to $210, following the official announcement of an agreement for the acquisition of the video game publisher by a consortium of investors.



According to the broker, the 25% premium makes more sense than the approximately 20% previously suggested by press rumors, and the ex-cash P/E of 21x is equivalent to that of Activision when its acquisition by Microsoft was announced in 2022.



"The multiples of Take-Two Interactive and Roblox are already higher and are increasingly rare assets. We see few obstacles to the completion of the acquisition or the likelihood of competing bids," Jefferies continues.