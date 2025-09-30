Jefferies downgrades its recommendation on Electronic Arts from 'buy' to 'hold', albeit with a target price raised from $200 to $210, following the official announcement of an agreement for the acquisition of the video game publisher by a consortium of investors.
According to the broker, the 25% premium makes more sense than the approximately 20% previously suggested by press rumors, and the ex-cash P/E of 21x is equivalent to that of Activision when its acquisition by Microsoft was announced in 2022.
"The multiples of Take-Two Interactive and Roblox are already higher and are increasingly rare assets. We see few obstacles to the completion of the acquisition or the likelihood of competing bids," Jefferies continues.
Electronic Arts: Jefferies downgrades stock
Published on 09/30/2025 at 10:02 am EDT
