Electronic Arts' shares jumped nearly 15% on Friday afternoon, buoyed by a Wall Street Journal article mentioning a possible takeover of the group for around $50bn. If it goes ahead, this deal would become the largest leveraged buyout ever on Wall Street, surpassing the previous record set in 2007 with TXU Energy.

According to the newspaper, the Saudi sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund and private equity firm Silver Lake are in advanced negotiations, with an announcement possible as early as next week. The massive use of debt suggests an LBO-type transaction, where the debt incurred is backed by the cash flow of the acquired company.

Electronic Arts, owner of major franchises such as The Sims, Madden NFL, and FC (formerly FIFA), saw its stock rise over 13% during trading and is now up 32% so far this year. The company, when questioned by CNBC, declined to comment on this market information.