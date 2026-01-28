Elevance Health said its adjusted profit for 2026 is expected to reach at least $25.50 per share, below analysts' expectations of $26.90. The group also expects its operating revenue to fall by a few percentage points. The announcement echoes UnitedHealth's outlook, which also points to a drop in revenue this year - an unusual development for the sector.



Elevance said the decline will be partly offset by higher premiums and growth at Carelon, its health services arm. The medical loss ratio rose to 93.5% in Q4, versus a forecast of 93.39%, reflecting strong demand in individual plans compliant with the Affordable Care Act. For 2026, the group is targeting a medical loss ratio of 90.2%, with a 50bp margin of error, in line with a cautious stance amid persistent cost increases.



In the final quarter of 2025, Elevance posted EPS of $3.33, beating forecasts, while operating revenue of $49.3bn came in slightly below expectations. Management remains optimistic over the medium term: CEO Gail Boudreaux reiterated a target of at least 12% EPS growth in 2027. Analysts, while noting the current lack of enthusiasm for the sector, say that the 2026 guidance provides an achievable base for a future recovery.