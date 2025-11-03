Eli Lilly announces the construction of a $3bn production facility in Katwijk, in the Leiden Bio Science Park in the Netherlands, to increase its global capacity for oral medications and strengthen its supply chain.



The project will create 500 permanent jobs and 1,500 positions during the construction phase, scheduled for 2026, the laboratory says.



The plant will incorporate advanced technologies, including paperless manufacturing, full automation, and spray dispersion, and, amongst other things, will produce orforglipron, Lilly's first oral GLP-1 receptor agonist.



Management says that this European expansion will enable the company to better meet regional demand and accelerate distribution. Eli Lilly already has sites in France, Ireland, Italy, and Spain, further strengthening its industrial footprint in Europe.