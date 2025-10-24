Eli Lilly announces that its treatment EBGLYSS (lebrikizumab-lbkz) for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis maintained similar levels of skin efficacy when administered as a 250 mg injection every eight weeks (Q8W) compared to monthly administration (Q4W), according to results from the Phase III ADjoin extension study. These data will be presented at the Fall Clinical Dermatology 2025 conference in Las Vegas.



The biweekly regimen enabled 79% of patients to achieve or maintain an EASI-75 score, compared to 86% with the monthly regimen, with no new safety alerts or increased risk of immunogenicity.



Mark Genovese, senior vice president of Lilly Immunology, points out that these results "pave the way for reduced injection frequency while maintaining disease control."



Eli Lilly has submitted these data to the FDA for a labeling update and is continuing a study evaluating a 500 mg every twelve week regimen.