Eli Lilly announces that Anne White, executive vice president and president of Lilly Neuroscience, will retire on December 31, 2025, after a 30-year career. She will remain a member of the executive committee until that date. The company has launched an internal and external process to identify her successor.



David A. Ricks, president and CEO, noted that she led the global launch of Lilly's first Alzheimer's treatment and previously led Lilly Oncology, including the acquisition of Loxo Oncology. Under her leadership, Lilly accelerated its development timelines and expanded its neuroscience portfolio to include neurodegeneration, pain, addiction, and psychiatry.



Anne White is also recognized for her commitment to inclusion and her role in several organizations.